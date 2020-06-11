The Minnesota Baseball Association board, the seven-person group that oversees state amateur baseball, held a 90-minute conference call on Wednesday night and agreed to permit "exhibition" games to be played starting Friday.

By Thursday morning, the Stearns County League — the collection of 10 smaller towns across that sprawling county — announced that it would be playing a full schedule this weekend, starting with Greenwald at St. Martin on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

The MBA board had been hoping to hear Gov. Tim Walz give permission for baseball games to resume during what has become a weekly media briefing the governor conducted Wednesday afternoon.

The much-bigger issue of the fallout from George Floyd's death dominated that briefing. Eventually, when asked, Walz suggested he was looking at July 1 as a possible starting point for games in team sports.

The MBA board and most of its 275 teams — particularly the 235 that play in Class B and C and are often clustered in small towns across Minnesota — had been hoping to hear June 15.

A missed week at this time of year means 500 to 600 games lost for state amateur baseball. Facing growing unrest from its teams, the seven-person board held the conference call and, after considerable debate, gave the go-ahead to start playing on Friday under specific conditions.

Mike Nagel, the secretary-treasurer of the board, said Thursday: "It's not nearly as simple as sending me a text that says, 'We're playing,' as has happened this morning.

"A letter has to be submitted to me with your plan for following social distancing and meeting the other requirements for safety that the state board adopted several weeks ago. You must send us a document with approval from whatever entity is in charge of the stadium.

"We want people to be safe. We also can fit the latest guidance as laid out by state: 25% capacity with a maximum of 250 customers — in this case, fans — and 25 participants in an outdoor activity. We will be well inside the guidance for those things.

"We have sent the governor three different letters with our plan for safety. It's a thorough plan. It's a full commitment to keeping our fans and participants safe. We have received no response for the Governor's office, not even a 'Leave us alone.' "

Nagel said it was "fairness," not a political move, that caused the games to be declared exhibitions.

"Many of our teams play in city-owned ballparks and may not get approval to play in those parks," Nagel said. "Some teams aren't going to be able to play because of the ballpark situation; others, like the Stearns County League, where nine of the 10 ballparks are private, they will have no trouble playing a full schedule. It would not be fair to the team unable to play to have rivals using these games in the standings, or counting as one of the games needed for an individual to be eligible for the playoffs."

Nagel manages the Bird Island Bullfrogs and they will open on Friday night — at the Milroy Irish, which plays in a ballpark built by manager Bob Dolan, meaning it wasn't a complicated process to get the needed document signed by the owner.

One complication is umpires. The Northwest Umpires group and its active roster of 135 umpires work 400 games in townball and at other levels over a summer weekend.

Jeff Schmidt, the assignment secretary, said the association would not be assigning umpires until the Minnesota Department of Health OKs baseball and softball, as "medium-risk" activities, for game competition.

"We are uncertain of our liability if the government says you can't play and MBA says you can," Schmidt said. "Our legal counsel has advised us not to assign umpires until the state of Minnesota gives its approval for games."

Bottom line: The umpires are independent contractors and can make their decisions, but without being assigned or connected to the Northwest organization.