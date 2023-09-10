More from Star Tribune
Ballerinas tryout for "The Nutcracker"
The performance of "The Nutcracker" will be on Dec. 15-17 at the Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center.
Sports
Live: Vikings, Bucs tied 10-10 at halftime of season opener. Follow it on Gameview
The Vikings open the 2023 season against Tampa Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game statistics and scores from around the NFL.
Politics
Joe and Hunter Biden: A bond forged by trauma, tragedy and ambition
The possibility of a federal indictment of Hunter Biden stunned the president. Yet the bond between him and his only surviving son is ironclad.
World
Russia's 'Merchant of Death' is looking to forge a new life in politics
Viktor Bout's emergence as a politician in Russia's autocratic system shows how the Kremlin is eager for fresh faces to maintain popular support.
Local
Vikings fandom on display at season opener in Minneapolis
Optimistic fans converged on U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.