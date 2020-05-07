It was a true bearicade.

A rotund black bear strolled up to an entrance of Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall in the darkness of the wee hours Wednesday morning and looked around curiously for a while.

Trying to score some sort of freebie?

Bad news, bear: Besides being shuttered for the night, the mall is temporarily closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Apparently dejected, the bear sat for a spell near the window of the Noodles & Company restaurant, which is one of several eateries doing takeout and curbside pickup orders.

Mall Security Officer Ryan Carlson snapped a few photos of the big bruin, first standing, then lounging.

A black bear waited at Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall entrance near Noodles & Company.

“I think he wants the mall to open,” said mall General Manager Katie Kaz, who posted the photos on social media.

It wasn’t the first time a wild customer has tried to shop there, Kaz said. In fact, with nearby Miller Creek and forest bordering the parking lot, the mall has seen visits from beavers, fox, rabbits and even coyotes over the years

All the wildlife will be happy to know that besides restaurants, curbside retail is now opening, too, just in time for Mother’s Day next weekend, Kaz said.

In the meantime — bear with her — she appreciates the extra guard duty.

“Our new security detail has arrived,” she said.

It may take a while for the new employee to get its bearings.