Department veteran Axel Henry was sworn in as St. Paul's newest police chief Wednesday, following unanimous approval by the City Council.

Henry entered the council chambers to applause, and after the 7-0 vote was immediately sworn in before the crowd of more than 150 people, including uniformed officers and civilians.

"As I look around this room and I look around our city, I know that we have the potential to do things at a level that could really set the bar for the entire country," Henry said afterward. "I think that's the type of work the mayor wants to see. That's the type of work our officers want to see, and that's the type of work that I want to see. We know it won't be easy, but we can't lose sight of the fact that it's going to attainable."

Wednesday's decision is the culmination of a selection process, led by a 39-member citizen committee, which spanned more than five months. Through that process, candidates underwent multiple interviews, answered questions about their experiences, and interacted with citizens in two public forums.

Henry, 54, has spent decades climbing the ranks of the Saint Paul Police Department. His father was an English professor at Macalester College, and he says the city basically raised him when his mother was "out of the picture" at age 11.

Henry currently stays in Little Bohemia neighborhood, and his partner Mikeya Griffin is the executive director of the Rondo Community Land Trust, which works to provide affordable housing and commercial opportunities for people with low or moderate income. Henry previously served as commander of St. Paul's narcotics, financial intelligence and human trafficking division before running for chief, and felt accomplished heading the department's body-worn-camera program.

Among his priorities as chief, Henry says public safety and rebuilding trust with communities are central.

Henry will take the helm for a six-year term that pays between $130,000 to $182,000 a year, based on his experience and qualifications.

Henry's personnel file shows he has worked in various ranks throughout the city, with three disciplinary actions against him — two for preventable accidents and one for violating department policy. The file also recorded his more than two dozen commendations.