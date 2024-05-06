CAPE TOWN, South Africa — A building that was under construction collapsed in South Africa on Monday, with authorities saying there were ''multiple patients.''
Local media reports said at least 59 people were trapped under the rubble and 10 had been rescued. Five people sustained serious injuries, they said.
The building collapsed in the coastal city of George, which is about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Cape Town.
The George Municipality said in a statement that its disaster management services, ambulances and police were responding to the building collapse. The building was located close to the municipal offices, it said.
