Hennepin County sheriff's deputies on Monday recovered the body of a man who jumped into Lake Minnetonka last week to help a struggling swimmer.

The man went missing Thursday evening, after he and two women jumped into the water to help a woman who fell from their pontoon and was struggling to stay afloat.

The three women made it back onto the pontoon, according to the Sheriff's Office. The man did not.

Water Patrol deputies recovered the man's body Monday in approximately 55 feet of water.

"Every drowning death is a tragedy," Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said in a statement. "It's especially sad when someone loses their life attempting to save another. Our sincerest condolences go out to the friends and family."

The man's identity and cause of death will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Ryan Faircloth