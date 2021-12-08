Authorities are looking for the man charged with fatally shooting another man at a north Minneapolis gas station last week.

Decarloe D. Chopin, 31, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the killing on Dec. 1 at the Winner gas at the corner of West Broadway and N. Lyndale Avenue.

Chopin, of South St. Paul, remains at large, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Authorities have yet to release the victim's identity.

Police said last week that the shooting may have been a random act.

According to the criminal complaint:

Gas station surveillance video showed Chopin in the driver's seat of his minivan at a gas pump, where a man walked by. The two exchanged words before Chopin stuck a handgun out the window and shot the other man.

Chopin drove off, leaving his victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso. The man was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Police say Chopin's vehicle is a Dodge Caravan. It has chrome door trim and five-spoke rims.

Chopin's criminal history includes numerous assault and domestic assault convictions, as well as a conviction for first-degree robbery.