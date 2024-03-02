The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it is investigating after a Wright County deputy opened fire in St. Michael early Saturday morning.
More details are expected to be released after investigators analyze the scene. Dispatch with the Wright County Sheriff's Office said they have no further information about the incident, and have not been told when to expect more details.
The incident follows reports of suspects shooting at a Ramsey County deputy in St. Paul. That deputy did not have apparent injuries, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Authorities investigating shooting by deputy in Wright County
More information will be released after a preliminary investigation.
