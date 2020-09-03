The Hennepin County medical examiner's office has identified the victims of three recent fatal shootings in Minneapolis.

Eugene V. Fleming, 26, of Minneapolis, was shot just after midnight Sunday in the 2400 block of N. Emerson Avenue. ShotSpotter activations sent officers to the scene, where they found Fleming in a vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

Lindsey David Morris, 48, of Minneapolis, was fatally shot in the torso Sunday night. Morris died at North Memorial Health Hospital after he was found wounded inside a car near the intersection of N. Logan and Lowry avenues.

The following day, Omar Kenyatta Cotrell Berkley, 30, of St. Paul, was discovered on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head in the 2900 block of Oliver Avenue N. He also died at North Memorial.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive or arrests in any of the shootings.

The killings brought the city’s 2020 homicide total to 56, according to Minneapolis police crime statistics — eight more than all of last year, and just one off the 20-year high of 57 recorded in 2006.