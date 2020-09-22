Authorities have identified the third victim who died when a single-engine plane crashed last week into a quarry lake in Washington County.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday said 30-year-old Grace Addae, of Eden Prairie, died aboard the Cessna plane that went down on Grey Cloud Island near Cottage Grove.

Addae's body was recovered overnight Thursday, after the bodies of 60-year-old Larry Schlichting, of Eagan, and 24-year-old Lucas Knight, of North Mankato, Minn., who also died in the crash, were recovered.

Recovery of the bodies was challenging because the walls of the privately owned 200-foot-deep quarry are sand-based.

The single-engine Cessna left Fleming Field Municipal Airport in South St. Paul sometime after 2 p.m. Sunday. Authorities were notified that it was missing Sunday night, and the first signs of wreckage were discovered just before midnight Sunday.

Knight graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2019, and studied aviation. Schlichting worked as a technical writer at MTS Systems Corp. in Eden Prairie.

