Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed over the weekend in north Minneapolis while sitting in a car with a small child.

Shanette A. Marable, 31, of Minneapolis, was shot in the head Saturday near N. 26th and Bryant avenues, and died about 12:45 a.m. the next day at North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police have announced no arrests in this case.

There have been 34 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. That compares to 17 at this time last year in the city.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, officers in the area heard bullets "whizzing through the air," police said in a statement. At N. 24th and Bryant avenues, they were flagged down by a man driving a car with bullet holes in it.

Officers found Marable in the passenger seat and the child inside. Both were covered in blood, police said. The child, who was taken to a hospital, had not been shot but was injured by broken glass. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The shots were fired at the car during an altercation between the driver and people in another vehicle, police said.