DULUTH — The Duluth Police Department has identified the woman who was fatally stabbed in the neck early Friday morning.

Chantel Moose, 25, of Duluth, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident between people who knew each other, according to the police department.

No one had been arrested as of Monday morning.

"Our investigators are working tirelessly to conduct a through investigation to hold those responsible for this tragic event," police department spokeswoman Mattie Hjelseth said in an email.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots and a possible stabbing at 2:15 a.m. April 12 on the 100 block of West First Street. Moose was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

That same morning a man with a gunshot wound stopped by a local hospital, but left against medical advice. According to the Duluth Police Department, it's not known if he was related to the incident.

In a statement, Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said that since September 2022, the department has made "significant changes in our approach" to this section of downtown, including increased foot patrol and working with local businesses. There has been a 53% reduction in violent crime between late 2022 and the end of 2023, he said.

"We will not tolerate violence in our community," Ceynowa said.