Authorities have identified the three members of an Andover family who died in a head-on crash Sunday in Ham Lake, but have yet to say how the collision happened.

Lee Vang, 28, Astrid Lee, 3, and Levi Lee, 6 months, were killed in the crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck towing a trailer on Bunker Lake Boulevard near NW. Butternut Street, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

The deceased were in the SUV driven by Vang. Two others in his vehicle, Kyria Lee, 7, and Rhodia Xiong, 26, were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

Two men in the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and were evaluated by first responders on the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Vang was driving westbound on Bunker Lake Boulevard when his vehicle crossed a concrete median and struck the eastbound pickup about 3 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Authorities have not said what led to the crash, which remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.