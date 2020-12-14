Authorities on Monday identified the teenager who was fatally bitten by a dog in western Minnesota at the home where his family operates a breeding business.

Deon Bush was located by deputies midafternoon Thursday dead in the yard of the family's home near Battle Lake, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said.

They also found a Polish long-haired shepherd that was "extremely aggressive," according to an incident report released by the Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they believe the dog attacked the boy, and at the request of the owner and for public safety "put the dog down," the report said.

The three-year-old dog was brought from Poland six months ago, the Sheriff's Office said.

The boy had been missing for about three hours before he was found in a fenced area outside the home in the 30800 block of Twin Lakes Road, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The property is home to LakeView Shepherds, a breeding operation run by Jennifer Bush, the teenager's mother.

Sheriff's Lt. Keith Van Dyke said Monday that the family has "nice facilities" for their dogs.

Importing dogs from other countries into Minnesota is regulated by the state Board of Animal Health.

"We don't have a record of [Jennifer Bush] being licensed as a commercial dog and cat breeder," said board spokesman Michael Crusan.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482