State authorities have identified a suicidal man shot by police in Robbinsdale on Sunday afternoon, as well as the officer involved.

Adam Paul Nelson, 29, of Robbinsdale, remains at North Memorial Health Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. The officer, Sgt. Geoffrey Kusick, has been with the Crystal Police Department for 11 years. He is on standard administrative leave.

The Robbinsdale Police Department said officers were called to a residence in the 3300 block of N. France Avenue. The statement said officers tried to contact Nelson, and “unexpectedly the individual came out of the residence with a firearm and began advancing on the officers, ignoring commands to stop, when an officer discharged their firearm striking the individual.”

According to an online fund­raiser, Nelson was shot in the chest, abdomen, shoulder and wrist.

“He is a kind soul that … lights up a room with his humor,” the GoFundMe posting said.