Authorities have identified the man whose body was recovered from a lake in Eagan early this month.
Dereje G. Hirpa, 34, of Eagan, drowned after going underwater in Schulze Lake on Aug. 3 in Lebanon Hills Regional Park, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.
Park video surveillance captured images of Hirpa walking two days earlier from the parking lot toward the beach with a towel, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Polluted St. Paul golf course could be developed as nation's first carbon-neutral neighborhood
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Polluted St. Paul golf course could be developed as nation's first carbon-neutral neighborhood
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
5⅔-year sentence for impaired Iron Range driver who killed other motorist
He will serve a little less than two-thirds of that time in prison.
Local
Wisconsin tribes offer $500 vaccination incentive
At least three American Indian tribes in Wisconsin will put cash in the pockets of its members and employees to get a coronavirus vaccination.
Local
Mpls. council approves ballot language on policing, but Frey plans veto
The proposal has become a central issue in the November elections and is drawing national money and attention.
Local
Authorities ID man whose body was recovered from Eagan lake
Video images showed him walking toward the lake two days earlier, authorities said.
Local
Twin Cities man dies in apparent drowning in Leech Lake
The man is 65 years old and from Oak Grove.