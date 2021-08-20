Authorities have identified the man whose body was recovered from a lake in Eagan early this month.

Dereje G. Hirpa, 34, of Eagan, drowned after going underwater in Schulze Lake on Aug. 3 in Lebanon Hills Regional Park, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

Park video surveillance captured images of Hirpa walking two days earlier from the parking lot toward the beach with a towel, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482