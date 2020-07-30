Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who was shot in Minneapolis in mid-July and died many days later.

Diamond Pierre Diante Clay, 33, of Brooklyn Park, died Friday at North Memorial Health Hospital from complications of gunshot wounds to the buttocks and thigh, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Clay was wounded at an apartment building in the 2500 block of Golden Valley Road, police said.

No arrests have been announced.