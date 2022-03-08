Authorities have identified the man who died after being shot last week near Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis.

Mohamud A. Mohamed, 23, was shot in the head on Feb. 27 at about 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of E. 35th Street and S. 10th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

A second man also was shot during the same incident. Police have said the other man's injuries were considered noncritical. Police have yet to release his identity.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting. Police have yet to disclose a possible motive for the gunfire.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.