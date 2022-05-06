Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death before dawn this week in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul.
Erick F. Stevens, 26, of St. Paul, was shot about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Edmund Avenue, St. Paul police said.
St. Paul Fire Department medics took Stevens to the hospital, where he died, according to police.
No arrests have been announced, and police have yet to address a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about the killing is urged to contact police at 651-266-5650.
There have been 15 homicides this year in St. Paul, according to a Star Tribune database.
