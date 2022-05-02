Authorities on Monday identified the man who was fatally shot on a weekday afternoon in north Minneapolis.
Mario R. Smith, 23, of Minneapolis, was wounded during the shooting about 4:40 p.m. Friday near the 3300 block of N. James Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Smith died at North Memorial Health Hospital shortly after 7 p.m. that same day, the examiner's office said.
No arrests have been announced.
Police said in a statement that several guns were fired. Smith ran a short distance before collapsing in the street, and vehicles reportedly sped from the area.
