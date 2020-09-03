Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot early Sunday in north Minneapolis.

Eugene V. Fleming, 26, of Minneapolis, was shot in the 2400 block of N. Emerson Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

Police have announced no arrests in connection with Fleming’s death, one of 56 homicides so far this year in the city. That’s eight more than all of last year and one shy of the 20-year high of 57, recorded in 2006.

ShotSpotter activations sent officers to the scene, where they located Fleming in a vehicle. He was declared to the scene.

