Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot last week in a south Minneapolis residence.
Martin L. Johnson, 30, of Minneapolis, was shot on Feb. 22 inside a home in the 3300 block of S. 25th Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Johnson was taken by emergency responders to HCMC and died later that night, the examiner's office said.
Police said the man did not live at the home. Two people who resided there spoke with investigators, who "are working to determine who was involved in the incident and the role each played," read a statement from police last week.
No arrests have been announced.
