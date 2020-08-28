Authorities have identified the man who was fatally injured while riding in Northfield on his electric-assist bicycle, but they continue to try and find anyone who saw what happened.

Allen J. Hanson, 65, of Northfield, was riding near the intersection of N. Water Street and W. Greenvale Avenue on April 17, when he suffered fatal head injuries, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

Hanson was located by police late in the afternoon on the ground next to his e-bike, police said. He did not have on a helmet, according to police.

Police have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding the crash and are looking for any witnesses to the incident.

"We have not found any witnesses," said Police Chief Mark Elliott.

And while police are trying to figure out the circumstances of the crash, the chief said they do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.