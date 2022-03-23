Authorities on Wednesday identified the driver who crossed into oncoming traffic on a main south Minneapolis thoroughfare and died in a head-on collision.
Elbert C. Robinson, 49, of Minneapolis, was fatally injured in the crash that occurred about 9:50 a.m. Monday on Hiawatha Avenue near E. 26th Street, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. Robinson died less than 30 minutes later at HCMC.
Police said in a statement that Robinson was heading south on Hiawatha Avenue, "crossed over the median into northbound traffic" and collided with a vehicle driven by a man in his mid-70s.
The other motorist survived his injuries and was hospitalized. His identity has yet to be released.
