A driver crossed into oncoming traffic on a main south Minneapolis thoroughfare and died in a head-on collision, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 9:50 a.m. Monday on Hiawatha Avenue near E. 26th Street, police said.

According to police:

A motorist in his late 40s was heading south on Hiawatha Avenue, "crossed over the median into northbound traffic" and collided with a vehicle driven by a man in his mid-70s.

Emergency responders took the younger driver to a hospital, where he died. The other motorist survived his injuries and was hospitalized.

The identities of the drivers have yet to be released.