A driver crossed into oncoming traffic on a main south Minneapolis thoroughfare and died in a head-on collision, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 9:50 a.m. Monday on Hiawatha Avenue near E. 26th Street, police said.
According to police:
A motorist in his late 40s was heading south on Hiawatha Avenue, "crossed over the median into northbound traffic" and collided with a vehicle driven by a man in his mid-70s.
Emergency responders took the younger driver to a hospital, where he died. The other motorist survived his injuries and was hospitalized.
The identities of the drivers have yet to be released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
How to watch as Minneapolis City Council meets Tuesday to discuss police union contract
The latest proposal gives officers raises and $7,000 bonuses but lacks many of the disciplinary changes activists are seeking.
Minneapolis
Driver crosses into oncoming traffic in south Minneapolis, dies in head-on crash
The crash occurred on Hiawatha Avenue near E. 26th Street, police said.
St. Paul
The St. Paul ice man driveth — Reggie Krakowski's really fun gig as Xcel Zamboni driver
He first climbed aboard the ice-making, resurfacing machine 37 years ago.
Local
DNR: Enbridge crews punctured 3 aquifers during pipeline work
The punctures led to nearly 300 million gallons of groundwater flowing out to the surface, with the most serious breach occurring near the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Reservation in St. Louis County.
Duluth
Duluth's workforce recovery gathers steam
The Duluth metro area's labor pool grew by 2.5% over the year from January 2021 to January 2022.