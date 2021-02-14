Authorities on Sunday identified the driver who died in a two-vehicle crash last month in Woodbury.

Robert F. Weninger, 83, of Inver Grove Heights, was injured in the crash on Jan. 19 and died on Jan. 31 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, East Bank campus, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Road and Woodwinds Drive, the examiner's office said.

The other driver, Pamela J. Pearson, 64, of Woodbury, declined medical attention at the scene.

Weninger was driving his SUV south of Woodwinds and hit Pearson's SUV as she headed west on Lake, police said Monday. It appears that Pearson had a green light to enter the intersection at the time, according to police.

An online obituary said Weninger was a Navy veteran who is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathleen, four children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482