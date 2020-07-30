Authorities have identified the couple killed in a house fire last month in New Hope.

Sandra Moliter, 55, and Michael Moliter, 63, suffered from smoke inhalation and burns during the blaze that seriously damaged their house on June 18 in the 4600 block of N. Aquila Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.

Both died that same day in what the examiner’s office called an accidental fire.

Authorities haven’t said how the blaze began.