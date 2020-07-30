Authorities have identified the couple killed in a house fire last month in New Hope.
Sandra Moliter, 55, and Michael Moliter, 63, suffered from smoke inhalation and burns during the blaze that seriously damaged their house on June 18 in the 4600 block of N. Aquila Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.
Both died that same day in what the examiner’s office called an accidental fire.
Authorities haven’t said how the blaze began.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
'Localized' Minnesota plan to reopen schools sets thresholds
Gov. Tim Walz said the state is taking a "localized, data-driven approach" to reopening schools amid the global pandemic, setting thresholds that must be met if schools are going to open.
Minneapolis
Weekend traffic: Eastbound I-94 to be closed for repaving in Minneapolis
Portions of the Green Line will be shut down for maintenance from Saturday to Monday.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis officials clear second large homeless camp
The cleanup comes a week after officials dismantled a large homeless encampment at Powderhorn Park.
Coronavirus
Bail-paying nonprofit halts services at Ramsey County jail, citing virus concerns
It says Ramsey County has not taken sufficient coronavirus precautions.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about Walz's mask mandate and other orders
Gov. Tim Walz is loosening social distancing measures, but some restrictions remain.