Authorities on Thursday identified the cabdriver who was fatally shot while confronting two men trying to break into his taxi in south Minneapolis.

Abdirashid J. Omar, 48, of Minneapolis, was shot in the abdomen late Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of E. 22nd Street and died a few hours later at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have announced no arrests in the killing.

Multiple 911 calls sent officers to the scene, where they found Omar unconscious and lacking a pulse, police said.

Police say that Omar came upon the two men as they tried to break into his taxi and then chased after them as they ran away.

While fleeing, one of the men turned back and shot Omar, according to police.