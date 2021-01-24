Authorities have identified a 94-year-old driver who died in a highway crash near Waconia.

Donald A. Fern of Golden Valley suffered severe injuries in the wreck late Tuesday morning on Hwy. 5 and died that same day at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday.

The crash is being investigated by the Carver County Sheriff's Office, which has not disclosed any details of the incident southwest of Waconia.

Fern served in the Navy in the final year of World War II, according to his online obituary. After the war, he worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 31 years.

Paul Walsh