Authorities have identified the three teenagers who were killed when the car they were in crashed in Minneapolis while fleeing police a few days ago.

The three who died at the scene early Monday on the North Side were Cortez A. Williams Jr., 13; Jamontae Welch, 15, of Minneapolis; and, Demetrius D. Dobbins Jr., 16, of Brooklyn Park.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said all three suffered numerous injuries in the crash about 1:45 a.m. near N. 18th and Emerson avenues.

The chase began in the vicinity of N. Dowling and Logan avenues when officers spotted the teens riding in a vehicle that had been stolen by force from an elderly woman on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Officers across the city had been on alert over a recent spate of carjackings and robberies.

Police tried to stop the driver, but he sped off and put several blocks between the car and pursuing officers, said police spokesman John Elder.

The fleeing vehicle later drove the wrong way on one-way Emerson before the driver lost control, rolled over and crashed near 18th, slightly more than 2 miles south of where the chase started.

Authorities haven’t said which of the three teens was driving.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo requested that the case be investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Staff writers Libor Jany and Tim Harlow contributed to this report.