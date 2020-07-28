Authorities on Tuesday identified a 17-year-old boy who was shot to death last week in south Minneapolis.

Mario Sanchez Mendieta, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds early last Thursday evening near E. 35th Street and S. Chicago Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police have announced no arrests in the teen's death, one of 38 homicides so far this year in the city. That compares to 20 at this time last year. On Tuesday, police chief Medaria Arradondo acknowledged the "uptick" in crime in the Third and Fifth precincts covering south Minneapolis.

"We have redeployed internal resources and intelligence gathering to keep neighborhoods safe and hold those accountable who are committing these malicious acts!" he said in a statement.

Officers arrived at the intersection, three blocks north of where George Floyd died in late May while in police custody, to find the wounded teen. He was taken to HCMC and died there, police said.

The family said on a GoFundMe page that it intended to send Sanchez Mendieta back to Mexico for burial "so our family can celebrate his memory and say goodbye to him as well! His final resting place will be next to our grandfather."