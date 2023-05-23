An ATV operator crashed and died while doing conservation work in a Ramsey County nature preserve, officials said Tuesday.
The incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Monday at the Fish Creek Nature Preserve in Maplewood, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies called to the scene located Samuel H. Sylvester, of Lino Lakes, trapped beneath the ATV, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Sylvester was at the preserve as an employee of Nature Resource Preservation, a company that was under contract with Ramsey County Parks and Recreation to conduct a controlled burn in the nature preserve, the Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators are looking into why the ATV rolled over.
ATV operator dies in crash while doing conservation work in Ramsey County nature preserve
