The man fatally injured in an ATV crash late last month in Chisago County was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Gordon William Baldwin, 59, of Nessel Township, was injured in an ATV crash in Rush City on July 30. He died Aug. 5 at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the medical examiner said.

Baldwin left behind a wife and two sons, according to his online obituary.

STAFF REPORT