The FBI is investigating a 2021 use-of-force incident at the Ramsey County Jail that left a woman with a broken leg and other lasting serious injuries, her attorneys confirmed Friday.

Attorneys Steven Meshbesher and Richard Student said that the FBI and Department of Justice "informed us in writing" on Jan. 17 that there was an investigation and that the FBI views Miri Monique Mozuch-Stafford, 29, as a "possible victim of a crime."

Meshbesher and Student said that tit was their understanding that the investigation is related to the injuries Mozuch-Stafford sustained at the jail on Feb. 8, 2021, during which she suffered a badly broken leg and was left without treatment for 17 hours – several hours of which she remained restrained and shackled as her conditions worsened.

KARE 11 first reported on the existence of the federal probe, also citing Mozuch-Stafford's attorneys.

A spokesman for the FBI in Minneapolis said Friday that the FBI cannot confirm or deny the existence of any investigation. A message was left seeking comment from Ramsey County.

Mozuch-Stafford sued Ramsey County and seven jail employees in September, alleging unconstitutional use of force against her while she was handcuffed behind her back.

Miri Monique Mozuch-Stafford suffered permanent disfigurement to her left leg after it was broken during a takedown at the jail. She was then denied emergency medical treatment for more than 17 hours, according to a lawsuit. The FBI is now investigating.

She is also alleging an unconstitutional denial of emergency medical treatment for up to 17 hours, during which time she "languished in agony with a broken leg, severed artery, and rapidly worsening compartment syndrome and ischemia." For much of that time, the lawsuit said, she remained in handcuffs and leg restraints.

According to the lawsuit, Mozuch-Stafford was arrested by St. Paul police at a local hotel on Feb. 8, 2021 after she attempted to shelter there for the night and allegedly engaged in disorderly conduct.

The lawsuit cited booking records at the Ramsey County Jail that indicated Mozuch-Stafford was cooperative, not ill or injured and "did not display any immediate medical concerns."

Amid a "verbal exchange" between Mozuch-Stafford and one officer as she was led into a holding cell, the lawsuit said, officers Thomas Kunkel, Lauren Arnevik, Olivia Rezac and Domonik Stanton executed a "disorganized and unreasonable takedown maneuver" that "severely injured" her left leg. The lawsuit said she sustained a "comminuted, varus-hyperextension patterned, fracture of her left proximal tibia, and a severed left popliteal artery."

"These initial acute injuries constituted an objectively serious medical condition and required immediate emergency medical treatment," according to the lawsuit.

The officers ultimately shackled her legs, and one officer allegedly commented that Mozuch-Stafford's leg "wasn't going anywhere" because of the injuries. The September complaint includes still images from the jail cell's security camera that officers dragging Mozuch-Stafford to the back of the cell and of her laying alone on a bench in pain while still handcuffed and shackled.

She is meanwhile seen crying and struggling to pull herself up to a water fountain after being freed from restraints, and other photos depict her being returned to the cell in a wheelchair rather than sent to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

A photo of Mozuch-Stafford's leg following multiple orthopedic, vascular and skin graft surgeries that were required to save her leg is also included in the complaint filed last year.

"The delays in treatment were the result of the Defendants' deliberate indifference to Ms. Mozuch-Stafford's serious medical condition, and violated Ms. Mozuch-Stafford's right to medical treatment under the Fourteenth Amendment," her attorneys wrote.

Her attorneys say damages will likely exceed $10 million. The lawsuit makes allegations including excessive force, failure to intervene, deliberate denial of medical treatment, medical malpractice and a separate liability charge against the county.

Earlier this month, Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell ordered Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher to immediately cut down on the county's jail population, saying insufficient staffing levels posed "imminent risk of life-threatening harm" to those jailed at the facility.

In response, Fletcher crafted a plan to reduce the jail population, which includes moving female prisoners to the county workhouse, sending prisoners to jails in other counties and requesting to increase staffing levels.