Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher is detailing how he swiftly will reduce his jail's population as ordered by the state Department of Corrections, which has alleged that insufficient staffing levels were posing serious physical harm to people confined to the facility.

Dozens of inmates will be moved from the jail to the county workhouse, jails in other counties and to state prisons, Fletcher said in a letter sent Monday to Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell.

Schnell said in a letter to Fletcher dated Friday that the jail must reduce its maximum operating capacity to 324 beds, down from 492. Schnell said an ongoing investigation found violations of five state rules designed to ensure jails have enough staff on duty to keep the facilities' populations safe.

The jail's population was about 370 people as of the end of last week, said county spokeswoman Rose Lindsay. That compares to 444 in October, but still exceeds the new mandate. Schnell's letter instructs the jail to be in compliance with the new threshold by noon Wednesday.

Fletcher's letter to Schnell outlines what he calls "action steps" to reduce the jail population immediately:

Move 30 to 50 female inmates to the county workhouse.

Send 30 to 50 inmates to jails in several counties in the Twin Cities and elsewhere in Minnesota.

Arrange with the DOC to house 25 inmates under "interim commitment," meaning defendants who have been convicted and await being sentenced to prison.

Request permission from the County Board of Commissioners to increase jail staffing levels.

Fletcher has said he's been aggressively recruiting and hiring more corrections officers, but county leadership needs to provide more resources and make better use of other facilities, such as the workhouse for inmates.

In concert with Monday's letter, Fletcher took to Facebook to show that the county board has been aware of the jail's overpopulation since early May but has failed to solve the problem. The posting includes video of him addressing the board with the issue multiple times last year.

The posting appears to be pushback to comments made over the weekend from County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo, who said the concerns raised to Fletcher's Office from public health officials, including some who work in the jail, went "unanswered." MatasCastillo said county leadership then voluntarily took the concerns to the DOC.

Schnell letter described four incidents that violated Minnesota's requirements for checking on the well-being of people in jails and providing them with medical care in a timely manner:

One man brought to the jail received no food or water and was bleeding while unattended.

Staff waited more than an hour to call an ambulance for someone having a stroke. Jail staff told medical workers they lacked the personnel to call right away.

Staff prevented medical workers from screening a person who had come into the jail after a traffic crash.

Someone who arrived at the jail told medical staff he had swallowed drugs. Medical workers ordered him sent to the hospital for a screening, but correctional staff refused to comply.

Star Tribune staff writer Andy Mannix contributed to this report.