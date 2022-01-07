Dear Amy: I am uncomfortable about some things regarding my boyfriend's German shepherd.

Some examples: We stopped at a rest stop on the interstate, and he let his dog out of the vehicle to run around loose while he used the restroom, although there is a leash law at the rest stop and a designated area for dogs.

When we were camping, he let his dog run loose without supervision, and it urinated on the mat our friends had placed in front of their motorhome.

His dog greets me by jumping on me. I feel that this behavior is too rough, especially when sometimes the dog's toenails scratch me and break the skin.

I've voiced my concerns to my boyfriend, but he doesn't see a problem. I look forward to your advice.

Amy says: A loose dog can get hit by a car, attack another human or animal, be taken, injured or simply choose to leave with a better-suited and more responsible family.

Every scenario you present exemplifies a complete lack of regard for you — your comfort and your safety — as well as for the dog, which is obviously undisciplined and at risk.

You have been handed an extremely clear lens through which to view this man. My immediate advice is that you should set both man and dog loose to wander along the interstate rest stop of life.

What's in a name?

Dear Amy: Our adult daughter and her partner have been together since college. They live together in another city. There has been some talk of marriage over the years.

Several months ago, they let us know that he no longer identifies as male, but as gender non-binary. He has adopted the pronouns they/them/their. He is not to be referred to as a "man" or her boyfriend. When/if she and they marry, they will not be her husband, but a gender-neutral term.

My wife and I have concerns, but are ultimately tolerant of their choice. However, she and I have been using the English language for a collective 100-plus years and are having a hard time making this linguistic transition.

On a recent visit, I was corrected, and yet made the same mistake within a minute. I found myself (normally chatty) shutting down and saying less out of concern I'll say the wrong thing again.

I am trying but feel burdened by having to choose my words so carefully.

Amy says: You both love your daughter, and she loves all of you. Always start with that.

You will adjust. One way to do this is to use the person's name instead of referring to them by a pronoun.

You have known this person for a long time. That person is still there — carrying the same memories and shared experiences from before this transition. So, make an effort to see them for who they are, and as more than just a source of some awkwardness or confusion for you.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.