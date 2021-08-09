A reward of up to $180,000 is now being offered for information in connection with the shootings of three young children this summer in Minneapolis, killing two girls while a boy continues to fight for his life.

The reward, offered by Spotlight on Crime and Crime Stoppers, morning, coincides with a billboard campaign urging those with information about the shootings of Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Trinity Ottoson-Smith and Aniya Allen to come forward.

"The surge in violent crime in Minneapolis is continuing at a time when the city's public safety resources are stretched thin," the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a news release. "Each of these cases was the result of gun violence allegedly among rival gangs and these three children were the unintended targets."

The families of the children, along with officials, are expected to release more details at a 12:30 p.m. news conference.

Minneapolis has seen at least five incidents of children 10 years old and younger being hit by gunfire on the North Side since late April, two of them fatally, with no arrests in any of the cases.

Aniya, 6, died May 19 at North Memorial Health Hospital two days after she was shot as her mother drove through the intersection of N. 36th and Penn avenues. Trinity, 9, was jumping on a trampoline May 15 at a friend's house in the Jordan neighborhood when a car pulled into the alley and someone inside fired several shots at a nearby house. She died May 27 at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Aniya Allen, 6, with her grandfather, K.G. Wilson. She died after she was struck by gunfire. ORG XMIT: MIN2105180754060029

Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 10, was shot April 30 while riding in a vehicle with his parents in the 3400 block of N. Morgan Avenue. A bullet pierced the trunk and struck Ladavionne, officials said.

The news conference follows another violent weekend in Minneapolis, with three homicides in a span of 24 hours over the weekend, and another Monday morning. Police say a man in his 30s was shot at 11 a.m. at the Amstar gas station at 1604 W. Broadway, Av., a longtime troubled corner. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests. It is the city's 59th homicide of the year.

One person died at hopsital in 30s.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064