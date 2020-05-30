Minnesotans waited on edge Friday as fears of a fourth night of chaos and unrest in the streets of the Twin Cities metro area grew, following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd who died in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Before an 8 p.m. curfew fell over Minneapolis, St. Paul, Edina, Bloomington, Roseville and Dakota County, several hundred peaceful marchers stopped traffic on the iconic Hennepin Avenue bridge near downtown Minneapolis Friday evening, then marched onto Interstate 35W near downtown.

Some leaders had hoped for a reprieve from unruly demonstrations after authorities announced around midday that Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had been arrested and was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Video taken Monday night showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than 8½ minutes, while Floyd fell unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

Friday night, around the arson-charred Third Precinct police building in southeast Minneapolis, many in a crowd of hundreds took a knee with their fists in the air. Leaders in the crowd said they wouldn’t abide by the curfew if all four officers at the scene of Floyd’s arrest weren’t arrested and charged:

“They can’t arrest us all,” they said.

State Patrol officers and National Guard members guarded various buildings around the metro area Friday after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he lacked enough personnel to maintain order and protect property from further destruction.

Protesters headed down the Interstate 35W bridge over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis on Friday, the fourth day of protests over the death of George Floyd.

Citizens and business owners spent much of the day sweeping up broken glass and other debris from break-ins and fires set the night before. As of Friday, more than 175 buildings reported property damage chaos from the previous nights, according to a Star Tribune tally of the destruction. Damage popped up as far as Apple Valley, where the Dakota County Western Service Center sustained broken windows, fire and water damage, the sheriff’s office announced.

Throughout the metro area, many businesses closed and building managers boarded up windows in anticipation of further destruction over the weekend. Some hung signs signifying that they were local, family businesses owned by people of color, in hopes of being spared. In downtown Minneapolis, many buildings, including the IDS Center, were fortified with plywood.

Staff writers Ryan Faircloth, Liz Sawyer and Paul Walsh contributed to this report.