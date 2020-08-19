For the past three months, the administration of Gov. Tim Walz has made COVID-19 testing a primary tool in its battle to contain the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in senior living communities.

But despite urging widespread testing of residents and staff, the Minnesota Department of Health has been sending dozens of its own inspectors inside nursing homes and assisted-living facilities across the state without first checking them for the deadly virus.

In interviews with the Star Tribune, two state health inspectors said they are sometimes visiting multiple senior care facilities a week with COVID-19 outbreaks and are exposed to the contagion on an almost daily basis. In some cases, they spend up to eight hours a day inside, interviewing residents and staff, to ensure they are complying with rules on infection control and quality of care, said the inspectors, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Yet Minnesota is among a number of states that does not require its own long-term care inspectors to be tested, despite growing concerns that people who are not showing signs of the illness could unknowingly spread the virus. State Health Department officials said they recommend that staff get tested if they think they have been exposed, but the agency does not routinely or preemptively test inspectors for the virus.

State Health Department officials said in a written statement that inspectors, also known as surveyors, do most of their surveying remotely via video conference. When they do go inside facilities, they are screened like any other employee or visitor and wear protective gear, including masks, eye protection and gowns. The department has not had any cases of COVID-19 among the 70-plus regulatory staff who do surveys and investigations inside long-term care facilities, said Health Department spokesman Doug Schultz.

“Our investigations show the greatest risk for introducing COVID into a facility is from workers who are infected via community transmission,” Schultz said. “We are working with facilities and staff to reduce this risk and make sure infection control practices are in place and rigorous so that one case doesn’t become many.”

But some elder care advocates, lawmakers and public health experts said they are alarmed by the lack of systematic testing of long-term care inspectors, particularly amid a troubling resurgence of COVID-19 cases in senior homes.

Despite some easing of visitor restrictions this summer, many aging residents of long-term care facilities have not had face-to-face contact with their children and other loved ones since the pandemic began nearly six months ago. Many residents have endured months of agonizing separation from their relatives, and have died without them present by their side.

“It’s hard to justify,” Tamara Konetzka, a research professor at the University of Chicago, who specializes in long-term care, said of the lack of testing. “If we are cautious enough to continue limiting inside visits of family members, with known devastating costs to physical and emotional well-being of residents, what can explain the lack of caution with respect to surveyors being tested?”

Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary’s Point, and chairwoman of the Senate Family Care and Aging Committee, said the absence of routine testing of inspectors poses needless health risks to long-term care residents and staff. It also undermines efforts by the state to hold facilities accountable for infection-control lapses, when the Health Department does not appear to be holding itself to the highest safety standards, she said.

“The guidelines to keep our seniors safe should apply to everyone, including government employees,” Housley said.

‘Totally illogical’

Even as they have encouraged more coronavirus testing, state health officials have repeatedly warned of the limits of such tests. They are an important tool in identifying and isolating those who are infected with the illness, but they should be done in conjunction with more preventive measures, such as wearing masks, physical distancing, hand washing, and not allowing people with symptoms to go to work. Many tests have a high rate of false results because of faulty processing methods.

“Testing is not a panacea and cannot replace the use of sound, proven infection-prevention methods,” Schultz said.

Still, in early May, Walz made expanded testing of residents and staff a key part of a five-point “battle plan” to address the mounting death toll from COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. The Health Department even deployed the Minnesota National Guard to help with testing. Since then, the agency and the Guard have provided a broad range of testing support, helping 85,000 staff and residents be tested for the virus at nearly 500 long-term care facilities statewide.

The deployment of the National Guard marked a turning point in the state’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus in long-term care, say some nursing home administrators. It enabled many facilities to test everyone who lived and worked in their communities for the first time, as opposed to the sporadic testing of symptomatic people that occurred during the early weeks of the pandemic.

These facility-wide tests also helped nursing homes and other senior facilities isolate infected patients and establish a more consistent system for testing both residents and staff, according to long-term care providers.

But the weekly count of coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities has increased dramatically since early July, which has state health officials and others concerned that more deaths are likely to follow.

So far, 75% of the 1,738 people who have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota were residents in long-term care facilities. About 250 nursing homes and assisted-living facilities statewide have active outbreaks of COVID-19, which state health officials define as having cases of the virus within the past 28 days.

Despite a resurgence of the virus, both in Minnesota and nationally, more than half of all states do not require their inspectors to be tested for COVID-19 before going inside nursing homes, according to a recent analysis by the Wall Street Journal. States that do not require testing include Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. California was among the states that lacked systematic testing of inspectors; but the state’s governor reversed course last month amid public criticism and announced an aggressive testing regime.

Kristine Sundberg, executive director of Elder Voice Family Advocates, said it’s “totally illogical” to allow inspectors to move freely between these senior living communities without testing while family members are still being barred entry.

“The department’s infection control professionals constantly preach that testing is a high priority and is fundamental to slowing the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “Why aren’t they listening to their own experts and adopting best practices, which includes routine testing?”

Evaluating risks

In Minnesota, the Department of Health currently has 64 staff who are available to make onsite visits to federally regulated health providers, including nursing homes. Another dozen staffers make onsite visits to investigate allegations of maltreatment. Currently, the agency does not have a testing regime in place for any of these inspectors.

The agency recommends they get tested if they think they have been exposed; and any staff person who is infected would be quarantined and not allowed to work for 14 days, Schultz said.

“We continue to evaluate the risks and best practices, and we may update this approach going forward as we learn more,” he said.

In an interview, one state health inspector said she visits up to four long-term facilities a week, but is never told whether the facilities have outbreaks of COVID-19. As a result, she has to look up the information on her own. In many cases, the inspector said she will spend an eight-hour shift inside a facility with known cases of the coronavirus, and then return for a follow-up visit, but never be tested. The inspector suspects she has been exposed to the virus, but has not experienced any symptoms of the illness.

“I feel like the state should lead by example and we’re not,” said the inspector, who declined to be identified for fear of retaliation.

Joseph Gaugler, a professor who focuses on long-term care and aging at the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health, said the absence of routine coronarivus testing for inspectors is surprising given the mounting evidence that outsiders are bringing the virus into these facilities. The prevalence of COVID-19 in the community around a senior home is the strongest predictor of whether the facility will have an outbreak, according a recent study from researchers at the University of Chicago.

“It’s only common sense that they should be tested,” he said. “With nursing homes, what has happened is that people from outside the facilities brought the COVID in and the residents in the facilities lacked the resilience to fight the disease. Clearly, you want to avoid that happening at all again.”

He added: “These surveyors spend long periods of time in these nursing homes. If there’s anyone who should be tested, it’s probably them.”

Twitter: @chrisserres