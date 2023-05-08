Outside, spring is blooming. Inside, there's fresh art on the walls at local galleries. These three exhibitions tackle topics such as mourning the loss of a loved one in the Anishinaabe way, the pleasure of painting, and male body dysmorphia.

"Body/Weight"

Veins pop on the arm of a super ripped red-head named Kolton, who cradles a black 20-lb. medicine ball, gently gazing at it. It's not the scene you'd expect from a photography show of bodybuilders, but that's the point of artist Christopher Selleck's solo exhibition at Minneapolis Institute of Art. Instead of a dude appearing glorious, he comes off as sensitive yet tough, bathed in a soft light. The inspiration for these portraits of men ranging in age and gender (there is a trans man represented, yet unfortunately not much racial diversity) comes from his personal struggle with body dysmorphia. Culturally men are expected to project strength and confidence, but how can any human do that all the time? The second gallery feels like walking through a weightlifting gym, but the first room sets the stage for contemplation of self-image. The piece "5'10"/#205," the artist's height and weight, is a cylindrical cast plaster work on a pedestal in front of a mirror. What does it mean to see oneself? To be seen? Stop and think about it. But it's also hard to think too much when there's so much eye candy. (Ends June 25. 2400 3rd. Ave. S., Mpls. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thurs. Free. new.artsmia.org)

"The End of Painting"

Wasn't the death of painting declared decades ago? The tongue-in-cheek title of this NE Sculpture - Gallery Factory show plays with that nonsensical declaration through the work of 14 national and regional artists. German-born St. Paul-based Ute Bertog's curious abstract paintings on strips of thin wood offer a sense of play. Northfield-born, Brooklyn-based Josh Meillier's untitled mixed media on canvas square paintings feel aesthetically pleasing, juxtaposing line, color, shadow and space. There's a beautiful sad narrative nestled in Merritt Spangler's "I knew the way you know about a good melon," a dirty-cream-colored canvas with dashes of pistachio-green and a single black spray painted line. Embedded into the painting is a black-and-white photo of what appears to be a couple in embrace, parts of its surface scratched off, and a tiny square of a ripped love letter. Spend some time with each of these works and you'll discover subtle, magnificent worlds within. (Ends May 21. Hours: 12-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. 1920 Madison St., Mpls. ne-sculpture.org)

"Piitwewetam: Making is Medicine"

All My Relations Arts' gallery is filled with love from the Gustafson family — Shannon, Ryan, Justine and Jade — to the late Jesse Gustafson, their son and brother known as Piitwewetam (Rolling Thunder). He made his transition from this world at age 23, after a 2015 car accident. The Gustafsons, who are Anishinaabe, offer this show as a gift, and believe that giving is an integral part of life. A mannequin wears Jesse's grass dance regalia, jokingly called "the work suit" because he used it when dancing competitively. On one wall three beaded medallions made by his sister Justine depict Jesse dancing. Other items meaningful to the family, including grandparents' moccasins, jingle dresses made by Shannon, bandolier bags and beaded tobacco bags are on display. "Chi miigwech to Piitwewetam and all the spirit guides that helped us prepare for this exhibition," the family writes in the wall text. Experiencing this show is to feel close to Jesse and those who loved him. Maybe it is keeping a loved one's memory alive that matters the most. (Ends June 10. 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. Free. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 12-3 p.m. Sat. allmyrelationsarts.com)