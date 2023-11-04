By day, Ameen Taahir Everett is a digital media specialist for Brooklyn Park's communications department, designing print brochures, newsletters and online social media graphics.

On the side, however, he uses his imagination to bring his own story into his designs — and in the process, he's captured the attention of Target.

The Minneapolis-based retailer saw the 26-year-old graphic designer's portfolio of colorful and whimsical illustrations on his Instagram page, and commissioned him to create designs that are now featured on tech accessories in its Heyday collection.

"Oh, wow, that was an unreal feeling," said Everett about getting an email from Target that read: 'We'd love to work with you. We like your style.'

"It was definitely a shocker to get that email," he said.

Heyday is Target's line of headphones, mouse pads, iPhone cases, earbuds, cables and chargers, speakers and other accessories that feature artists who "defy expectations by using visual styles to redefine voice, culture and identity," according to the company's website.

Ameen Taahir Everett with headphones sporting an emerald butterfly he created.

Everett said he became fascinated in high school with stones, crystal and butterflies. That led to his illustration of a crystal stone on the back of an emerald butterfly, emerald being his birthstone.

Another illustration features a Black hand with five fingers and the Roman numeral X, representing May 10 — his birthday. "There is a lot of symbolism in my art," he said.

Both designs show up on Heyday products sold at Target stores nationwide and online. Target even created metallic material for the iPhone case that allows Everett's butterfly to glow in the dark.

"I like how each [tech] piece is different," he said.

Products featuring Everett's work hit shelves two weeks ago. Upon their debut, he took friends and family members to the Target store in Crystal to show off the products, displayed next to a sign that featured his picture and a bio.

The sign reads: "Ameen's eccentric art uses symbolism and bright colors to champion fresh perspectives."

"That was exciting, a cool moment," Everett said.

Everett said he got the art bug from his father, who was into rap music, and his theater-going mother: "There was a lot of energy to absorb."

He earned degrees from North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park and the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, but calls himself a drawer and painter at heart.

Everett said he hopes one day to design clothing, get back to painting and maybe even record music. For now he is relishing this moment and hoping to inspire others.

"Art is a reflection of life," he said. "I hope kids can see themselves in my art. I am honored to be able to do something like this."