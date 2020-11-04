Authorities have arrested two suspects believed to have set off homemade explosive devices Monday night that rocked two east metro communities.

Good police work involving multiple agencies led authorities to the suspects, who were booked Tuesday into the Washington County jail, said Cmdr. Sara Halverson of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

It didn’t appear the blasts were connected to the election or politically motivated, but the investigation was continuing, she said. No one was injured and no damage was reported.

The first explosion occurred about 8:50 p.m. outside a residence at 27th Street and Inwood Avenue in Lake Elmo. About two hours later, several residents who heard a loud boom in rural Afton called 911 to report an explosion, Halverson said.

Some residents took to social media to report that the Afton blast, in the area near Trading Post Trail and 59th Street, shook their homes.

Sheriff’s deputies, with help from the St. Paul police bomb squad and police from Woodbury and Hudson, Wis., descended on both scenes. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also sent two agents and a K-9 dog to investigate.

“We found remnants of explosive devices” in both locations, Halverson said.