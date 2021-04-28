Police have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of vandalizing a Moorhead mosque by spray painting derogatory terms and hate speech.

The Moorhead man was arrested Tuesday night and remains jailed in connection with the vandalism that was discovered Sunday morning on the exterior of the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Community Center.

A statement from police said the crimes committed "were enhanced due to hate-related acts" and justify felony-level charges of harassment and second-degree criminal damage to property. The man has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The mosque's video surveillance recorded images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and a dark ski mask.

Hundreds of community members showed up Monday with brushes, chemicals, and power washers and quickly cleaned off the vandalism, which included "Death to Islam," a swastika and other offensive graffiti. Also, a mosque window was broken.

The mayors of Fargo and three neighboring cities issued a statement of support for the Muslim community.

"Those criminal actions are completely contradictory to the values of tolerance, respect and acceptance we embrace in all of our communities," the statement read. "The vandalism was a heinous act of hate attacking the center during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan."

Multiple GoFundMe pages have together raised tens of thousands of dollars for the mosque as of Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

