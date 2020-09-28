A Rogers man has been arrested in connection with an August break-in at U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips' campaign office.

Justin Evans, 44, faces felony burglary charges following the Aug. 29 incident, the Minnetonka Police Department confirmed.

According to an arrest warrant, security footage showed Evans park outside the Democratic congressman's Wayzata office, gain entry through a shattered glass door and leave with a 55-inch Vizio TV and an Apple iMac computer.

That same footage captured a partial license plate on the Black Dodge Charger that Evans allegedly drove to the site. Authorities were able to trace the car, a rental, to Evans and his wife. He admitted to the burglary while in custody, according to the arrest warrant.

Phillips, a freshman Democrat running for re-election in the western suburbs, had previously condemned the actions.

"To the thieves stealing campaign signs from my supporters' lawns across the district and the criminals who broke into our Minnetonka campaign office overnight, the irony isn't lost on me," he tweeted at the time. "Your disregard for law and stoking of fear and disorder, only increases my resolve."