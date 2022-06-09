The Twins are using their top-hitting lineup tonight as they play the rubber game of the three-game series against the Yankees at Target Field (6:40 p.m., BSN).

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces Twins righthander Dylan Bundy.

Cole is 5-1 with a 2.78 ERA for New York, which has baseball's best record at 40-16. Bundy is 3-3 with a 5.57 ERA.

Luis Arraez, who leads the majors in hitting, leads off for the Twins with Byron Buxton in center and Carlos Correa returning to shortstop as the second and third hitters. Jorge Polanco is batting cleanup.

The Twins (33-25) started the day with a four-game lead in the American League Central over second-place Cleveland, and the third-place White Sox were five games behind.

After losing Tuesday's opener 10-4, the Twins won 8-1 on Wednesday behind Chris Archer.

Earlier on Thursday, the Twins reached a contract agreement with catcher Gary Sanchez.

YANKEES LINEUP

DJ LeMahieu, 1B

Aaron Judge, CF

Anthony Rizzo, DH

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Aaron Hicks, LF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

Jose Trevino, C

Joey Gallo, RF

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 1B

Byron Buxton, CF

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Gary Sanchez, C

Trevor Larnach, LF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Jose Miranda, DH