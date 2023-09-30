More from Star Tribune
Sports
The State of Hockey and the world of hockey remember Henry Boucha
"The best hockey player to come out of Minnesota" was eulogized in front of about 800 in Warroad Gardens arena.
Wild
Foligno, Zuccarello sign contract extensions to stay with Wild
The Wild now have Foligno under contract through 2027-28 and Zuccarello through 2025-26.
Vikings
Cine out, Risner available for Vikings game at Carolina
Elsewhere on the injury report: Center Garrett Bradbury and edge rusher Marcus Davenport were listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon's game.
Vikings
First round of Vikings' 2022 draft looks worse by the week in 2023
The Vikings traded from the 12th to the 32nd pick in the first round and took safety Lewis Cine. He's been seldom seen on the field while most players taken between the 13th pick and Cine have started every game this season.