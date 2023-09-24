Aaron Syverson passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns to lead St. John's, ranked No. 8 in Division III, to a 27-7 victory over Bethel on Saturday in Collegeville, Minn.

Bethel, ranked No. 19, scored in the second quarter to take a 7-0 lead but the Johnnies scored 10 points in the final four minutes of the first half to take a 10-7 lead at halftime.

Syverson's 74-yard TD pass to Nick Van Erp late in the third quarter gave the Johnnies a 19-7 lead.

Syverson added a 6-yard TD pass to Alex Larson in the fourth quarter.

The Johnnies outgained the Royals 426-233.

Carleton 31, Hamline 27: Antonio Barrera's 1-yard TD run with 1:58 remaining rallied the Knights in Northfield. Alejandro Villanueva's fourth TD pass of the game had given the Pipers a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. Villanueva passed for 348 yards. Jack Curtis threw for 292 yards and two TDs for the Knights.

Concordia (Moorhead) 49, St. Scholastica 16: The visiting Cobbers scored 42 unanswered points in the second and third quarters in Duluth. Cooper Mattern passed for 218 yards and ran for 94 yards for the Cobbers, who outgained the Saints 527-275.

St. Olaf 38, Macalester 13: Theo Doran passed for 271 yards and two TDs and Jordan Embry rushed for 148 yards and two TDs to lead the Oles past the visiting Scots in Northfield.

Austin 34, Crown 23: The visiting Kangaroos beat the host Polars, who got 445 passing yards and three TD passes from Diego Narezo.

Hope 54, Northwestern (St. Paul) 17: The host Flying Dutchmen built a 34-7 halftime lead in Holland, Mich. Caden Cantrell passed for 245 yards and two TDs for the Eagles (1-3).

Minnesota-Morris 38, Lawrence 22: Izayah Boss rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cougars to a nonconference victory in Appleton, Wis.

Division II

Augustana 31, MSU Moorhead 27: Jarod Epperson rushed for 85 yards and two TDs and Caey Bauman threw for 205 yards and a TD to help the host Vikings hold off the Dragons in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Dragons scored with 1:20 remaining, but the Vikings recovered the ensuing kickoff. Jack Strand completed 45 of 67 passes for 366 yards and three TDs for the Dragons. The 45 completions tied the NSIC single-game record set by Strand last season.

MSU Mankato 42, Concordia (St. Paul) 10: Shen Butler-Lawson ran for 199 yards and two TDs and Hayden Ekern threw two TD passes to pace the Mavericks, ranked No. 5 in D-II, past the visiting Golden Bears.

Bemidji State 41, Mary 10: The Beavers, ranked No. 7 in Division II, outscored the Marauders 21-0 in the second half to pull away in Bismarck, N.D., Brandon Alt threw four TD passes for the Beavers.

Winona State 39, Northern State 16: Kaleb Skelly threw two TD passes and Cair'ron Hendred rushed for 116 yards and a TD to lead the host Warriors past the Wolves.