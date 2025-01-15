Appeals court: Parents of 17-year-old who killed blind boss in car crash can be held liable

In the 1936 case, a husband, wife and their son went to a garage in Waseca in 1934 to see a man who sold used and new automobiles. They test drove a 1924 model T Ford. The wife estimated they were driving at 12 to 15 miles per hour (there was no speedometer on the car) when the car went out of control after driving through water at the bottom of a steep hill. The car crashed into a tree and the wife was injured. She sued the car dealer. A jury awarded her $750. The car dealer appealed, arguing that the husband, the driver, was negligent and responsible. The Supreme Court disagreed, ruling that the husband and wife are effectively the same person and the husband was immune from liability to his spouse. The court ruled that even though the driver had immunity from liability, the principal owner of the car can remain liable.