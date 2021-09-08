The guy who was nailed for the NFL's most memorable bit of taunting in 2020 isn't worried about the league's decision to make the elimination of taunting a point of emphasis in 2021.

"That's not something I normally would do anyway," said Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who famously flashed Tyreek Hill's peace sign over the fallen Chiefs receiver after a fourth-down incompletion in the closing minutes of Tampa Bay's 31-9 rout of Kansas City in Super Bowl LV.

"But in that case, it was something I just had to do. I never would have done it if he hadn't done it to me first. We still got the ball after the flag. And the fine definitely was worth it."

In Week 12 last year, Hill lit up the Bucs defense and the rookie Winfield for more than 200 yards receiving in the first quarter alone. After a 75-yard touchdown catch, Hill taunted Winfield with the peace sign on his way to back-flipping into the end zone. The Chiefs won.

Hill wasn't fined. Winfield was fined $7,815, less than the $15,450 maximum for taunting.

This year, the league wants its game officials to strictly enforce the rules against taunting with more flags and possible ejections. Two taunting penalties in a game also will now result in an automatic ejection.

"You could see a lot more flags this year," said Winfield, the former Gopher and son of the former Vikings cornerback.

Public reaction, particularly among younger fans, could be strongly against the point of emphasis. But the NFL, even at the risk of being dubbed again with the age-old "No Fun League" label, still wants taunting out of the game.

"The NFL Players Association, coaches and competition committee have all made a strong statement regarding respect among everyone on the field," the league said in its annual rule changes and points of emphasis video last month. "We saw an increase in actions that clearly are not within the spirit and intent of this rule and not representative of the respect to opponents and others on the field."

Winfield, who just turned 23, already has one full season as an NFL starter, a Super Bowl ring tucked safely away and a great appreciation that his dad's former team took cornerback Jeff Gladney 31st overall, helping Winfield fall 14 more spots to the Bucs in the second round.

Gladney, of course, is now out of football, waived this summer within hours of being indicted on charges of domestic violence.

"I did see that, but I really didn't think too much about it," Winfield said. "Everything worked out the way it was supposed to. I'm happy right here in Tampa."