A few moments into the second half of Saturday night's game with bottom-feeder Houston at Target Center, the Timberwolves finally decided to stop playing down to the competition.

Houston's 11-3 start to the second half had the Wolves down 12 against a Rockets team on a 12-game losing streak that hadn't won since the day after Christmas.

But then: finally.

In a stretch of less than four minutes the Wolves ripped off a 15-2 run — one that included seven points from Anthony Edwards and five from Nathan Knight — to take the lead.

Playing without Rudy Gobert and with Naz Reid struggling, the Wolves took care of business in a 113-104 victory over the Rockets. The victory evened the Wolves record at 24-24. Houston dropped to 10-36.

After a listless start, the Wolves woke up, thanks mainly to Anthony Edwards (a season-high 44 points on a season-best 17 made field goals), D'Angelo Russell (23 points) and Nathan Knight (19). Edwards had 16 points and Knight 10 in the Wolves' 37-point third quarter.

Up three entering the fourth, the Wolves held the Rockets in check over the final 12 minutes.

With Gobert out, Houston post Alperen Sengun had a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double to go with seven assists. Eric Gordon scored 16 points and Kevin Porter Jr. 15.